

Americans to continue fighting terrorism in Pakistan

The American press has started reviving the term AfPak since the middle of 2013. The Obama Administration prefers not to use this term officially.

Most influential politicians in Afghanistan: April 2013

In April, the research group of the Centre for Contemporary Afghan Studies conducted an opinion poll among Afghan experts to find out the most influential people in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

Afghanistan-2012: Outcome

Several negative tendencies can be seen when analyzing the outcome of last year’s military campaign in Afghanistan. For one, there was a fall in the loss of the armed opposition that had grown in the previous years.



India and Pakistan struggle for the influence on Afghanistan

Contemporary Afghanistan is a territory where interests of world powers and regional countries, especially India and Pakistan clash. New Delhi and Islamabad have shifted their years-old standoff to Afghanistan, and are trying to be actively involved in building future Afghanistan.

Afghans in the lead

Afghans are celebrating Nowruz, the Afghan New Year. Around the world, New Year is a time to look forward. And I am confident that this year the Afghan people really do have reason to be optimistic about their future.

Hamid Karzai’s visit to Moscow: Time for economic diplomacy

Afghan President Hamid Karzai has ended his two-day visit to Moscow on the 21st January. Although the Russian and Afghan mass media covered the visit widely, they failed to focus on several aspects of the Afghan leader’s visit.



Taliban strengthens political position of Afghan defence agencies

The audacious attack by terrorists during a military parade in Kabul on the 27th of April has in the end strengthened the political position of the heads of Afghan defence structures.

Afghanistan: Outcome of 2007

Internal political situation has continued to worsen in Afghanistan in 2007, and this is basically confirmed by the growing activity of Taliban and al-Qaeda, sharp rise in drug production and trafficking, wide spread corruption, slow rate of the country’s economic revival, high unemployment and outstanding issue of refugees

NATO and Drug Trafficking

It’s well-known that narcotics on a level with the absence of security for the residents of Afghanistan pose a threat not only to the country but the international community as well



Russia is keen on united Afghanistan

Russia, which was a republic of the former Soviet Union, has had no a common border with Afghanistan for over 16 years. However, it continues to display its interest in Afghanistan, which is separated by Kazakhstan and the Central Asian states

Afghanistan is ready to cooperate with SCO

Another two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization ended in Bishkek on the 17th of August. The leaders of SCO that embraces Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan

Taliban Prepares for Storm the Sky

Western coalition in Afghanistan is under pressure to change the strategy of its control over Afghan sky. On the contrary, it may most likely lose its monopoly in current domination in sky.



Taliban leader could be a new Afghan President

A Taliban leader could be a new Afghan President in two years. This suggestion seems fantastic only at the first glance. As a matter of fact, political developments in Afghanistan press relentlessly Kabul and its western partners ...

Hidden crisis in US-Afghan relations continues

Over six months have passed since relations between the Afghan government and the United State have turned from cooperation to confrontation, which was provoked by the US special services when they gathered damaging information against ...

NATO may get a chance to reform Taliban politically

It was become clear last year that NATO mission in Afghanistan was stagnated. Marking time in the fight against Taliban and also in social and economic reconstruction of the country has put the task of achieving a radical breakthrough before the International Security Assistance Force, ISAF under the alliance’s command.