Afghanistan-2012: Outcome
Several negative tendencies can be seen when analyzing the outcome of last year’s military campaign in Afghanistan. For one, there was a fall in the loss of the armed opposition that had grown in the previous years.
Iran finds Afghan solution to counter sanctions imposed by West
The illegal import of oil products from Iran has seriously worried Afghan businessmen in recent times. Since the imposition of international economic sanctions on Iran, the country has started developing its own production of oil products, especially patrol and diesel.
Pakistan presses out Afghanistan from the TAPI project
Pakistani officials have started a political game over the possible participation of Afghanistan in the TAPI project. According to an opinion poll conducted among experts by the Centre for Contemporary Studies of Afghanistan
Bargain over troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
Early February of 2012, two significant events occurred. Firstly, Moscow-based daily “Komercant” reported about talks between Russia and NATO on the creation of a transit hub on the ...
Islamabad seeks support of Beijing and Moscow
On the 28th of November, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a telephone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Ms. Rabbani. During the discussion initiated by Islamabad, Russia supported steps taken by Pakistan in response to an attack on a Pakistani checkpoint on the Afghan border by NATO forces.
Mohammad Qasim: “Afghanistan and SCO are coming closer”
Early November of 2011, an Afghan delegation led by Vice-President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Karim Khalili visited St. Petersburg and as a guest, participated in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
India and Pakistan struggle for the influence on Afghanistan
Contemporary Afghanistan is a territory where interests of world powers and regional countries, especially India and Pakistan clash. New Delhi and Islamabad have shifted their years-old standoff to Afghanistan, and are trying to be actively involved in building future Afghanistan.
Afghans in the lead
Afghans are celebrating Nowruz, the Afghan New Year. Around the world, New Year is a time to look forward. And I am confident that this year the Afghan people really do have reason to be optimistic about their future.
Afghan Crisis and Regional Security
The international coalition led by the U.S. has waged an all-out war against an al-Qaeda network and the Taliban movement more than nine years. During this period, it has become an element of the complicated regional political architecture
Who hides bin Laden and for what purpose?
Reportedly, refusal by the Taliban regime in Kabul to extradite bin Laden, who masterminded the deadly terrorist attacks in the U.S. on the 11th of September, was the main reason that prompted the Americans to launch an anti-terrorist operation in Afghanistan
NATO pullout from Afghanistan: when and how?
The April meeting of the NATO foreign Ministers in the Estonian capital has reconfirmed that the alliance is determined to pursue a policy of Afghanization of the country’s security
Human toll in the war in Afghanistan 1979-1989
Issues linked with the conflict in Afghanistan have actively been discussed in scholarly literature. For one, one of them is the personnel losses in the conflict with the involvement of the Soviet forces ...
Afghanistan; political outcome of 2008
The basic content of the out gone 2008 is determined by two mutually linked political phenomena, crisis in the West’s “Afghan project” and crisis in the west breed “Karzai” political system
Afghanistan and the Second World War
In November 1941, Afghans held Loya Jirga in Kabul involving one thousand most influential Afghans, Moslem theologians, the heads of tribes, the representatives of merchants, officers, ministers and the deputies of the People’s Council and Senate.
NATO in Afghanistan
NATO only acquired a direct role in Afghanistan in August 2003, assuming control of ISAF, even if
several members countries had already been present in the country since 2001.
Afghanistan: Outcome of 2007
Internal political situation has continued to worsen in Afghanistan in 2007, and this is basically confirmed by the growing activity of Taliban and al-Qaeda, sharp rise in drug production and trafficking, wide spread corruption, slow rate of the country’s economic revival, high unemployment and outstanding issue of refugees
NATO and Drug Trafficking
It’s well-known that narcotics on a level with the absence of security for the residents of Afghanistan pose a threat not only to the country but the international community as well
Russia is keen on united Afghanistan
Russia, which was a republic of the former Soviet Union, has had no a common border with Afghanistan for over 16 years. However, it continues to display its interest in Afghanistan, which is separated by Kazakhstan and the Central Asian states
Afghanistan is ready to cooperate with SCO
Another two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization ended in Bishkek on the 17th of August. The leaders of SCO that embraces Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan
Taliban Prepares for Storm the Sky
Western coalition in Afghanistan is under pressure to change the strategy of its control over Afghan sky. On the contrary, it may most likely lose its monopoly in current domination in sky.
Taliban leader could be a new Afghan President
A Taliban leader could be a new Afghan President in two years. This suggestion seems fantastic only at the first glance. As a matter of fact, political developments in Afghanistan press relentlessly Kabul and its western partners ...
Hidden crisis in US-Afghan relations continues
Over six months have passed since relations between the Afghan government and the United State have turned from cooperation to confrontation, which was provoked by the US special services when they gathered damaging information against ...
NATO may get a chance to reform Taliban politically
It was become clear last year that NATO mission in Afghanistan was stagnated. Marking time in the fight against Taliban and also in social and economic reconstruction of the country has put the task of achieving a radical breakthrough before the International Security Assistance Force, ISAF under the alliance’s command.
Is Islamabad surrendering its people?
Reports from Peshawar on March 1 say that Pakistani security forces arrested Obaidulla Ahund, the deputy head of the Taliban movement led by Mohammed Omar with the assistance and the involvement of CIA agents in the city of Quetta